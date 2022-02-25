Penang govt mulling next steps in Covid-19 wave

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government will hold discussions with the state health department (JKNPP) to evaluate what steps to take next in dealing with the rise in Covid-19 cases.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow(pix) said his department was currently monitoring the increase in cases, especially medical facilities, hospital admissions and the demands on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to treat infected patients.

“We are also monitoring medical equipment and admission to the Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC), so far everything is under control and manageable. I ask everyone to continue to adhere to SOP (standard operating procedure) in curbing the transmission. Next week, we will hold a meeting with JKNPP to evaluate and recommend the next steps in facing the increase in Covid-19 cases and ensure that all needs are adequate. Currently, the cases reported in Penang mostly involve categories 1 (no symptoms) and 2a (mild symptoms),“ he told reporters after officiating at the Creative Digital District at Gat Lebuh China here today.

There were 2,531 Covid-19 cases recorded in Penang today, with the cumulative number of cases now at 204,614.

On the launch of Creative Digital, Chow said it was part of the state’s vision of Penang 2030 to create a new ecosystem to trigger the involvement of companies and individuals in collaboration with government agencies to develop the digital economy.

He said so far, eight companies had agreed to be involved in the Creative Digital District and the state government was targeting about 50 companies to generate more ideas for the digital economy.

“After this pandemic, Creative Digital is our future agenda to develop companies in improving the economy because 50 years ago, we developed the electrical and electronics (E&E) industry here.

“Now, after 50 years, we do not want to drop E&E but we want to use that strength (E&E) to spark new areas to boost the economy in Penang. I believe E&E can help us move into the digital age,“ he said.-Bernama