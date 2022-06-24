Penang Health Dept, Education Dept join forces to enhance PICKids

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang State Health Department (JKNPP) is collaborating with the State Education Department (JPNPP) to enhance the state’s National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) to ensure children in the state are protected against the virus.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the jabs were administered at halls managed by private sectors, private hospitals and clinics as well as health clinics.

Mobile teams were also mobilised to schools to vaccinate students, he said in a statement today.

“Briefing sessions were held physically and online by JKNPP and District Health Offices involving various agencies, such as Parent-Teacher Associations (PIBG), Community Development Department (Kemas), private schools, religious schools, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) related to non-citizens,” he added.

Chow said JKNPP also stated that the amendment to the parental consent forms has been implemented to convince parents that the vaccine is safe, and if the students experience side effects, then the Ministry of Health (MOH) will provide necessary treatment.

As of yesterday, JKNPP data showed that 52.2 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine under PICKids.

Chow said at present, although vaccination centres (PPV) had been closed for walk-ins, 13 public health clinics still offered vaccination under PICKids by appointments.

“I urge parents or guardians to immediately bring their children to get the jabs at the vaccination centres,” he added.-Bernama