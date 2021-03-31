Penang Hospital seeks next-of-kin of dead man

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Hospital (HPP) is looking for relatives or the next-of-kin of an elderly man who died in January whose remains are still unclaimed at the hospital’s forensics department.

HPP deputy director (Medical) Dr S. Shameni said the man was known as Chan Ah Beng, 84, whose last address was at 1663, Jalan Tamby Kecil in Butterworth near here.

“The man, a Buddhist, died of ischaemic heart disease on Jan 15 at around 5 pm,” she said in a statement today.

She said the police have gone to the address looking for relatives or next-of-kin but the residents informed that they did not know the deceased.

Members of the public with information on the deceased’s relatives are urged to contact the hospital at 04-2225068 for funeral arrangements. — Bernama