Penang Int'l Dragon Boat Festival returns, attracts 42 teams

BALIK PULAU: Penang International Dragon Boat Festival (PIDBF) 2022 has returned after being postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, attracting 42 teams from seven countries.

State Tourism and Creative Economy committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the teams from Brunei, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Philippines and Malaysia took part in this year's competition that was held at the Teluk Bahang Dam today.

“Dragon boat racing is not just a Chinese traditional sport, but also a cultural tradition that promotes team spirit as well as creates a popular platform for people to exchange their passion for dragon boat racing regardless of their age, gender or background.

“In line with our tourism ‘The Other Side of The Island - Teluk Bahang and Balik Pulau’ campaign, attractions in these areas will gradually gain global popularity,” he told reporters.

Yeoh who is also the chairman of PIDBF 2022 said that the event is a signature annual festival not only to promote Penang tourism but also to promote cultures, revitalise the economy and attract more tourists.

Earlier, the Johor dragon boat team emerged as the champion in three out of the six categories namely International Premier Women, International Junior U24 Open and International Premier Mixed.-Bernama