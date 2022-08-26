Penang, Johor & Selangor remain as top exporting states: DoSM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Statistics Malaysia (DoSM) said Penang, Johor, Selangor, Sarawak and the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur remained the top five exporting states in July 2022.

Penang contributed 27.9 per cent to the nation’s exports, Johor (23.2 per cent), Selangor (18 per cent, Sarawak (8.7 per cent) and Kuala Lumpur (5.7 per cent).

Most states recorded uptrend in exports led by Johor, which recorded a RM9.3 billion increase to RM31.1 billion in July 2022.

This was followed by Selangor with a rise of RM9.1 billion, Pulau Pinang (RM7.6 billion), Kuala Lumpur (RM4.8 billion, Sarawak (RM4.2 billion), Kedah (RM1 billion), Negeri Sembilan (RM772.5 million), Labuan (RM693 million), Sabah (RM599.5 million) and Perlis (RM42.7 million).

Perak, however, recorded a decline in exports to RM568.6 million, Pahang (-RM408.2 million), Terengganu (-RM337.8 million), Melaka (-RM278.6 million) and Kelantan (-RM115.8 million).

Imports from Selangor rose RM8.5 billion, Kuala Lumpur and Johor widened by RM7.1 billion each, Penang (RM6.1 billion), Negeri Sembilan and Sarawak (RM1.6 billion), Kedah (RM1.5 billion), Pahang (RM1.1 billion), Sabah (RM224.8 million), Terengganu (RM135.7 million) and Perlis (RM49.9 million).

Perak saw a drop in imports by RM632.7 million, Kelantan (-RM247.9 million), Melaka (-RM17.9 million) and Labuan (-12.3 million).-- Bernama