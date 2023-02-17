Penang JPJ nabs red light offenders

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) nabbed 57 road users, especially motorcyclists, for failing to stop at red lights during a three-day operation that ended yesterday.

In a statement today, it said Op Merah was conducted in two districts -- Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT), here, and Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS), near here, following complaints as well as surveillance carried out in the areas.

“The Penang JPJ Motorcycle Enforcement Unit conducted the operation after complaints of motorcyclists beating traffic lights. It will continue to carry out such operations from time to time.

“JPJ found that road users still had a low level of compliance and awareness, especially when it came to stopping at the red lights, thus ignoring the safety aspect that could lead to accidents with the risk of fatalities too,“ said the statement.

It said apart from beating traffic lights, other offences included 22 cases of having no driving licence, expired road tax and no insurance coverage as well as not using helmets.

The statement also said that JPJ conducted an enforcement operation on motorcycles at the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza, Perai, here, and inspected 653 motorcycles before taking action on 67 motorcyclists for various offences.

It added that during the operation, 109 summonses and technical notices were issued for various offences such as having no driving licence, expired road tax, no insurance coverage, displaying fanciful registration number plates, no side mirrors and illegal modification of motorcycles. -Bernama