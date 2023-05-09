Penang JPJ seize 46 motorcycles, issue 715 summons

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Penang Road Transport Department (JPJ) seized 46 motorcycles during ‘Ops Khas Motosikal’ that was carried out at a nmber of locations in and around Seberang Perai, yesterday.

Penang JPJ in a statement said apart from seizing the motorcycles, the department also issued 715 summons for various offences, including expired licence, expired road tax, no insurance, registeration plates that did not conform to the specifications and failure to display P stickers.

“The operation was also carried out at the Juru Toll Plaza, Penang Bridge Toll Plaza, Jawi Toll Plaza and Sungai Dua Toll Plaza from 9am to 11pm.

“Motorcycle riders and owners are advised to follow the law and traffic rules set by the authorities and drive carefully to avoid accidents. Driving or riding motorcycles carefully can help reduce deaths due to accidents, especially pillion riders,“ said JPJ in the statement.

The statement added that the Penang JPJ would continue such operations to ensure road users follow traffic rules. -Bernama