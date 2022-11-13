Penang MAQIS seizes 3,000kg of frozen oxtail from Brazil

BUTTERWORTH: The Penang Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) on Friday seized 3,000 kilogrammes of frozen beef products imported from Brazil worth RM76,000 for having inaccurate and misleading information.

Its director, Muhammad Ikram Abd Talib, said the 120 boxes of frozen ox offal tail were seized following inspections on a container at the North Butterworth Container Terminal (NBCT).

“The inspection found that the consignment has inaccurate and misleading information. Therefore, all the products were seized for further investigation,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 13 of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011.

Muhammad Ikram said MAQIS would continue to conduct regular inspection of agricultural products at every entry points to ensure plants, animals, carcasses, fish, agricultural products and micro-organisms imported into the country is free from pests, diseases and contaminants, as well as complying with the conditions and regulations set by the government.-Bernama