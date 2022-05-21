Penang MMEA detains two barter trade ships from Myanmar

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained two barter trade ships from Myanmar for failing to provide relevant documents during an inspection in Penang waters yesterday.

Penang MMEA director Maritime Captain Abd Razak Mohamed said the two ships, registered in Yangon, were detained at 6.50 pm and 6.55 pm, respectively, at 0.8 nautical miles northwest of Penang Port.

“The ship with the name THITDI AUNG 3 is operated by nine crew members, including the captain while the DANA THIDI 9 ship is operated by eight crew members including the captain. All of them are Myanmar nationals aged 22 to 64 and have valid identity documents.

“The findings of the investigation revealed that both ships were carrying padauk wood from Yangon to Penang Port but failed to present ship and insurance documents when inspected,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the two captains and two crew members were taken to the Batu Uban Marine Police Jetty for further investigation.

The case is being investigated under the Merchant Shipping Ordinance 1952, he said.