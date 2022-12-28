Penang MMEA disposes of six seized fishing boats, equipment worth RM192,000

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has disposed of six seized foreign and local fishing boats and fishing equipment worth RM192,000 in connection with various offences, at Limbongan Batu Maung, near here today.

Its Penang director Maritime Captain Abd Razak Mohamed said the disposal had obtained approval from the court and it involved five Indonesian fishing boats, a local fishing fibre boat, 492 sets of ‘bubu naga’ fish traps and two units of modified nets (pukat lohong).

“All the disposal cases carried out today involve arrests conducted by MMEA around the waters off Penang throughout last year, each Indonesian fishing boat is worth RM30,000 while the local boat RM12,000 and the rest is fishing equipment.

“The seizures involve offences under the Fisheries Act 1985, including no fishing permit in Malaysian waters involving foreign fishing boats, the use of outlawed fishing equipment like the use of ‘bubu naga’ fish traps and modified nets while the local boat did not have a registration number, “ he told reporters after disposing of six boats and fishing equipment in Limbongan Batu Maung, here today.

He said the disposal was a clear message from Penang MMEA that it is strict in enforcing the law to ensure no compromise with those who violate the rules in order to protect the marine resources and the country’s waters.

Abd Razak added that throughout this year his office had carried out a total of 4,379 inspections and searches with 76 arrests made involving various offences.-Bernama