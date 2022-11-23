Penang open to discussion on holding State Election simultaneously

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is open to discussing with Kedah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan and Selangor to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) simultaneously, to make way for State Elections to be held together.

Chief Minister, Chow Kon Yeow said according to the constitution, the Penang State Assembly will end on Aug 2 next year and the state elections must be held within 60 days after that.

“However, this issue will be handed over to the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leadership council because it also involves two other PH states, namely Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, while the states under PAS may have their consideration.

“We are open to negotiations if all these states agree, then it can be held on the same date. But it is up to PH and PN to decide,“ he told a press conference here today.

He added that according to the constitution, the Penang state assembly expires five years from the first date the state assembly convenes after GE14 on May 9, 2018, so the state assembly will dissolve itself because it has been five years.

Previously, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council decided not to dissolve the state assemblies of Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, while PAS also did not dissolve the state assemblies of Kelantan, Terengganu, and Kedah for the 15th general election (GE-15).-Bernama