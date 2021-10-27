Penang Opposition Leader objects to proposed RM2 bln land reclamation project

KEPALA BATAS: Penang Opposition Leader Datuk Muhamad Yusoff today submitted an objection to the proposed RM2 billion land reclamation project from Bagan Ajam to Teluk Air Tawar for mixed development by Rayston Consortium (Butterworth) Sdn Bhd (RCSB).

Muhamad Yusoff, who is also Sungai Dua state assemblyman and Umno Tasek Gelugor Division chief said the proposed project involving the reclamation of 407 hectares of land off the coast of Bagan Ajam would have various socio-economic and environmental repercussions.

“I have examined the public display of the Executive Summary of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for the project, and following discussions between the residents in the affected areas and 20,701 Tasek Gelugor Umno members, we are of the opinion that the project should not be continued.

“That is why today I have come to the Penang Department of Environment (DOE) to submit a letter of protest regarding the project, so that the DOE can consider cancelling the project as it affects fishermen, residents as well as the Butterworth Air Base there,“ he told reporters here after handing the letter to Penang DOE director Sharifah Zakiah Syed Sahab.

The executive summary of the EIA was on public display for a month, with today being the last day for the public to submit any feedback or objections to the project.

Meanwhile, Sharifah said the DOE would take into account all feedback and objections regarding the EIA of the project before any decision was made.-Bernama