Penang PAS, Bersatu agree on seat allocation

KEPALA BATAS: Penang PAS and Bersatu have reached an understanding regarding the allocation of 15 state seats with over 50 per cent Malay voters for the upcoming state election.

Penang PAS commissioner Muhammad Fauzi Yusoff (gambar) said the remaining 25 seats in the state were still being discussed with Gerakan and Bersatu and will be decided before the dissolution of the Penang state assembly.

“The 15 seats are for PAS and Bersatu, how many we (PAS) will contest will be announced later. What we have discussed and decided is also known by the senior leadership, there are no issues over the allocation of Malay-majority seats in the state,” he told reporters after a PAS programme here tonight.

He said PAS was ready to make way for Dewan Himpunan Pendukung PAS (DHPP) candidates for the remaining 25 seats, and he believed that Gerakan and Bersatu have their own suggestions for those seats.

“We will discuss with Gerakan and Bersatu about the mixed seats and strategies for us to seize those seats in the upcoming state election,” he added.

He also said the party had a list of candidates for the state election and it included both youth and senirs, along with new faces and members of the Muslim community.

All PAS candidates were submitted by their own constituencies to Penang PAS and the final decision will be determined by the party’s Syura council. -Bernama