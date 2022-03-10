Penang PH to discuss seat distribution on Oct 5 for GE15: Chow

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Pakatan Harapan will hold a discussion this Wednesday on seat distribution for the 15th General Election (GE15), says its chief Chow Kon Yeow (gambar).

“The seat distribution involves all the Penang state seats while the selection of candidates will be determined by the number of seats to be contested and the list of new candidates and incumbents, among the considerations,“ he told reporters, here, today.

On the Penang government’s stand on not dissolving the State Legislative Assembly, Chow said the matter would be referred to at the federal level for a final decision.

“Although some states have voiced out their wish not to hold the state and parliamentary elections simultaneously if these are held this year, especially during the monsoon season, we (Penang government) need to refer it to the federal level for that decision,“ he added.

On Sept 20, Chow who is also Penang Chief Minister, stated that the state government might not be dissolving the State Legislative Assembly for GE15 at the federal level if the elections were to held during the monsoon season with its impending floods.-Bernama