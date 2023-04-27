Penang PH, Umno to meet next week over seat allocation for polls

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) is expected to hold negotiations with Umno next week regarding seat allocation for the coming state election.

State PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said Penang PH would have its own meeting ahead of the talks with Umno.

“We have received a request from Penang Umno for a meeting and a tentative date has been fixed,“ he told reporters after a cheque handover ceremony for the Digitech Programme by Bentley Forward School today.

Penang, Kedah, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu will hold their state elections this year.

In the 2018 general election, PH, which then included Bersatu, won 37 of the 40 seats in the Penang State Legislative Assembly.

Barisan Nasional won two seats and PAS won one seat in 2018. PAS and Bersatu have since teamed up under Perikatan Nasional. -Bernama