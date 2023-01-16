Penang PH wants certainty on timing of state polls

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) prefers to have the state election in the middle of this year and is hoping for better clarity on the timing of the state polls, said its chairman Chow Kon Yeow (pix).

He said there should not be a guessing game on the state polls and the possible date for dissolution of the state assembly should be decided and announced earlier than usual.

“By doing so, I think people will expect that we already have a date in mind. Everybody can prepare for the election and even the political parties and candidates can prepare with much more certainty.

“A certainty in terms of date of the state election will also help in stabilising the political environment,“ he told Bernama after distributing mandarin oranges in conjunction with Chinese New Year here today.

Chow said PH’s preparations for the state polls were ongoing and yesterday they held a meeting to discuss the matter, including the timing for the election and cooperation with Barisan Nasional (BN).

“The meeting also decided that we would prefer the election to be held in the middle of the year ... May, June or July. But this is subject to the bigger consideration by central PH,“ said Chow, who is also Penang Chief Minister.

Six states - Selangor, Penang, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu - have to hold their state elections this year.

On cooperation with BN in the state polls, Chow, who is also Penang DAP chairman, said the state PH was waiting for a directive from PH leaders at the national level.

Chow said the good showing of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in the 15th General Election (GE15) had caused concern among other political parties.

He claimed that the Malay electorate had generally rejected UMNO in GE15 and their votes went to PN instead of PH.

“So suddenly, this is an issue for all politically parties to take into consideration on whatever strategy they want to devise to face the election this year,“ he said.

He said the performance of the federal Unity Government in its first six months would have a bearing on the outcome of the state polls. -Bernama