Penang planning to implement BLLRT to meet future transportation needs: Zairil

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government is planning to implement components of the Bayan Lepas Light Rail Transit (BLLRT) project to ensure that it can meet future transportation needs to support the state’s economic development in addition to solving the problem of traffic congestion.

State Infrastructure and Transportation Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari (pix) said the BLLRT project has been planned to connect the George Town area to Bayan Lepas, and for the development of Penang South Islands (PSI) and Seberang Perai in the future.

“The BLLRT line will be supported by feeder buses for an effective public transport service around the Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone (FIZ), Bayan Lepas International Airport, Permatang Damar Laut, SPICE and PSI convention centres.

“Therefore, the implemention of the BLLRT will lessen the dependence on private vehicles heading to work places, especially in the FIZ area,” he said at the Penang state assembly sitting here yesterday.

He said this in response to a question from Azrul Mahathir Aziz (PH-Bayan Lepas) about the state government’s proposal to solve the serious traffic congestion in the Barat Daya district.

Apart from this, Zairil said the Pan Island Link 1, 2 and 2A Highway project (PIL1, PIL2 and PIL2A) is also proposed under the Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP) as a measure to address this issue.

The state assembly sitting continues today. -Bernama