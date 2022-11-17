Penang police deploying 4,470 personnel on polling day

GEORGE TOWN: A total of 4,470 police personnel in Penang will be on duty th maintain safety of the public and the voting process at 331 polling centres with 2,134 voting streams in the state in the 15th General Election (GE15) this Saturday.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain assured that his entire team is prepared to ensure the voting process would go smoothly.

“All the police personnel are ready for their assignments including keeping traffic running smoothly, we expect people to return to their hometowns tonight as tomorrow is a public holiday in conjunction with GE15.

“I would like to remind all parties, especially party supporters, not to spark provocations on polling day and after the election results are obtained. They are also not allowed to celebrate by marching to the extent of disrupting traffic. This is to ensure there are no untoward incidents,“ he said at a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shuhaily said police only received 34 reports during the GE15 campaigning compared to 301 reports made in the last GE14, with only 12 investigation papers opened compared to 27 IPs in GE14.

Mohd Shuhaily said only one Police Inquiry Paper (KEP) was opened, compared to 37 KEP in GE14, with only four parties charged compared to two in the last election.

“We do not rule out the possibility that the number of police reports and IPs has decreased for GE15 compared to GE14 due to the weather and since there is no state election being held in Penang,” he said.

He said that until now, a total of 1,253 ceramah applications had been approved and 456 permits have been used up.

Meanwhile, he said police together with government agencies such as the Penang State Education Department, Department of Social Welfare Department and the state government have identified alternative temporary evacuation centres (PPS) on standby for voting day.

“All agencies including police are ready in the event of floods this Saturday. Polling centres previously used as a PPS will remain as a polling centres while flood evacuees, if any, will be moved to an alternative PPS in the affected area,“ he said.

Previously, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) forecast thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds will hit several areas across the country from Nov 13 until the polling day of GE15 on Nov 19.-Bernama