Penang police detecting road bully driving Toyota Hilux

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Police are detecting the driver of a Toyota Hilux allegedly having driven dangerously which almost caused a collision at KM138.7 of the North-South Expressway, southbound, here, last Friday.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief, ACP Shafee Abd Samad said from the investigation conducted based on a video recording of one minute and 35 seconds uploaded by a netizen on Facebook found that the incident happened at 2.49 pm.

“Following the dangerous driving against another vehicle, we have opened an investigation paper under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 and are detecting both drivers.

“Police are also seeking the cooperation of individuals who witnessed or have information on the incident to assist in the investigation by contacting the police traffic investigation officer, Inspector Mohd Firdaus Abdul Ghani at 014-3955400 or 04-5382222.-Bernama