BUTTERWORTH: Police have tracked down several secondary school-leavers who tried to recruit their “juniors” to extort protection money from their schoolmates in the Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district.

SPU district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said, after the school session began recently, police received information on the activity in schools around Butterworth and Mak Mandin through police officers who served as School Liaison Officers (PPS).

“Based on information received by PPS police officers, attempts to recruit students were believed to have taken place earlier this year but stopped during the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) as schools were closed.

“The extortion activities did not take place in the school compound but outside (the school) because they (students) were afraid of being detected by the school (authorities). So far no arrests have been made, and the police are now actively tracking down the suspects for further investigation,“ Noorzainy told reporters after conducting a survey at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Kampung Kastam here today.

Noorzainy also said that the attempts to recruit the students were isolated and police did not receive any report that there were victims among the students who had been extorted this year.

“If there is an incident, make a police report immediately and do not hide it. I have also instructed PPS police officers to continue monitoring and advise students so that they do not get caught in extortion or any crime,“ he said. -Bernama