GEORGE TOWN: The historic primary school at Lebuhraya Pykett which shut down last year, will be redeveloped into a private tertiary institution under the Wesley Methodist Church.

Citizen Awareness Chant Group (Chant) advisor, Yan Lee today said the renovation works had already been carried out at the site and the college was expecting to introduce pre-U courses and some degree programmes.

“We initially believed that the area was going to be marked for development like building apartments, but knowing that the land is still retained for educational purposes is good news for Penangites,” he said at a press conference here.

He quoted former Penang Island City Council (MBPP) councillor Dr Lim Mah Hui, saying that the sole purpose of development was to improve the public’s standard of living by progressing in services such as science, technology, transport and medicine.

“However, many still think that development is all about erecting more buildings or tall apartments and shopping centres,” he added.

The Pykett Methodist Primary School was founded by Reverend B.H. Balderstone as part of the Anglo-Chinese School Penang, of which the secondary school later became known as Methodist Boys School.

Due to the declining enrolment, the primary school was gradually phased out over the years and ended its term in 2019. — Bernama