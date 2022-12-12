Penang’s second bridge Bandar Cassia toll plaza closed from 10 am to noon tomorrow

BATU KAWAN: The Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge will temporarily close the toll lane at Plaza A Bandar Cassia tomorrow for an emergency simulation exercise from 10 am to noon.

Jambatan Kedua Sdn Bhd (JKSB) chief executive officer Faisal Shahbudin said the simulation exercise was aimed at assessing the readiness level and response of the company, emergency response teams, and related agencies in dealing with emergency situations on the highway.

“We conduct simulation exercises to avoid any possible incidents for the highway users as their safety is always our priority,“ he said.

“The emergency training is conducted at regular intervals to assess the level of preparedness of our staff and the authorities involved. This involves our company, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, Civil Defence Force (CDF), PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS), and JKSB contractors,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that during the training, motorists travelling from PLUS Highway to the island side of Bayan Lepas and Batu Maung will be diverted to Bandar Cassia Toll Plaza B.

They are also required to follow the road signs and obey instructions by JKSB personnel during the exercise.

“For any enquiries, emergency assistance, or latest traffic updates, users are advised to contact JKSB Hotline at 1-300-30-2828,” he said.-Bernama