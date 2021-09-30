Penang's water intake fee for 2022 remains at 3 sen per cubic metre

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2022 water intake fee for Penang will remain at the rate of 3 sen per cubic metre (cu.m) based on the annual actual production volume for the year 2022, said PBA Holdings Bhd (PBAHB).

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, the company said its subsidiary Perbadanan Bekalan Air Pulau Pinang Sdn Bhd (PBAPP) had received a letter from the Penang state government regarding the issue on Sept 28, 2021.

“The state government had in September 2020 approved PBAPP’s application and agreed to remain the water intake fee for year 2021 at the rate of three sen per cu.m based on the annual actual production volume for year 2021 and to review such fee by end of year 2021 to determine the fee for the next three years,” it said.

It said the fee will not have any effect on the issued share capital and shareholdings of the substantial shareholders of PBAHB and is not expected to have any material effect on the net assets and the earnings of the company for the year 2022. -Bernama