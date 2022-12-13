Penang second bridge, surrounding roads closed this Dec 17

GEORGE TOWN: The Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge and several roads leading ot the bridge and around it will be closed on Dec 17 for the Penang 2nd Bridge Polis DiRaja Malaysia Solidariti Fun Ride 2022.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain (pix) said the 73-kilometre cycling event will begin at Queensbay Mall at 9 pm and involve 3,623 participants.

“Therefore several roads will be closed and traffic diverted in stages from 8 pm, Dec 17 till 6 am the next day (Dec 18), and the public are advised to obey the instructions of police on duty.

“The road closure begins at Queen 1 and 2 roundabouts as well as the Persiaran Bayan Indah roundabout, near the exit to Seagate and then all entry and exit points of the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge and the Batu Maung roundabout heading to the city,” he said in a media conference here today.

In addition, the Bayan Baru roundabout and the road from Lebuhraya Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu and the bypass to Jalan Tun Dr Awang and Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah as well as the roads around Bandar Cassia, Batu Kawan would also be closed.

Mohd Shuhaily said the public was advised to plan their journeys beforehand and to use alternative routes to avoid being trapped in traffic jams.

He added that 800 police personnel will be on duty throughout the event.-Bernama