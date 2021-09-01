Penang State Assembly approves proposed appointment of Hui Yin, Fadhlina as Senators

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang State Legislative Assembly today approved the motion of appointing lawyer, Fadhlina Sidek and state DAP secretary, Lim Hui Ying as members of the Dewan Negara (Senate).

Deputy Chief Minister I, Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abdul Rahman and Deputy Chief Minister II, Prof P. Ramasamy had respectively proposed Fadhlina and Lim as Senators for a term of three years.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin said at the State Assembly sitting today that the wealth of experience of these two candidates could help bring the voices and aspirations of the state’s people to the federal level.

Lim was chosen again as candidate for the post of Senator while Fadhlina was selected to replace former Balik Pulau Member of Parliament, Mohd Yusmadi Mohd Yusoff whose term in the Senate ended last Aug 26.

Lim, 58, who has a bachelor’s degree in economics from Universiti Malaya, had been appointed as campaign director for DAP in the 13th and 14th General Elections which saw the party winning all the seats it contested in Penang.

The Petaling Jaya-born Fadhlina, 44, who has a wide experience in promoting literacy in the Islamic Family Law and the protection and safety of children, has her own syariah law practice. -Bernama