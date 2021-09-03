Penang State Legislative Assembly sitting adjourns sine die

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang State Legislative Assembly which was in session since Aug 30 adjourned sine die today after sitting for three days.

During the session, 69 oral questions, 670 written questions and one motion as well as one bill were tabled.

The motion to appoint lawyer Fadhlina Datuk Sidek and state DAP secretary Lim Hui Ying as Senators was passed.

The Penang State Constitution (Amendment) Enactment 2021 Bill on lowering the age limit of State Legislative Assembly candidates from 21 to 18 was debated and passed.

Among others, the bill tabled by the Youth and Sports Committee chairman, Soon Lip Chee, was to encourage the involvement of youths in the social and political developments of Penang. -Bernama