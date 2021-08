GEORGE TOWN: August 30 has been proposed for the reconvening of the Penang state legislative assembly, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow(pix) said today.

He said that the state government was awaiting the green light for the meeting to be held on that date but also highlighted that constant monitoring of the ongoing Covid-19 situation in Penang will be needed before making the necessary decisions.

He also said that if the state assembly sitting was allowed to proceed, it would be held physically instead of through virtual means.

“The standing orders only allow the state legislative assembly meetings to be held physically, so we have to make the necessary arrangements in order to make it happen,” he told reporters here.

He added that the state government is still working on the new standard operating procedures (SOPs) on Covid-19 prevention for the state assembly proceedings. -Bernama