Penang transport plan under scrutiny again

GEORGE TOWN: Questions have been raised yet again on the viability and, more importantly, the rationale for the multi-billion ringgit Penang Transport Master Plan.

Critics of the project are now pointing out that with the new normal, when more people are expected to work from home, the need for such a big transport system has not only become unnecessary but also wasteful.

Historian Clement Liang said the immediate priority for the Penang government now is to ensure economic recovery from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the economic slowdown, it has become more rational to go for a cheaper alternative rather than this “outlandish project”, Liang told theSun last week.

The transport master plan comprises two pan-island expressways, a light rail transit system linking Komtar with the Penang International Airport in Bayan Lepas, a cable car system between Weld Quay on the island and Butterworth on the mainland and a water taxi service.

Also part of the master plan are an undersea tunnel linking Gurney Drive on the island with Bagan Ajam on the mainland, three paired highways linking Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway to Air Itam, Gurney Drive and Teluk Bahang.

In 2009, when the project was first mooted, it was expected to cost RM27 billion but over the years, it has ballooned to RM46 billion.

To underwrite the cost of the project, the Penang government planned to spend a further RM11 billion to reclaim 4,500ha off the southern coast of the main island to construct three artificial islands.

The plan was to sell these islands for as much as RM70 billion, which would more than cover the cost of the reclamation and the transport master plan.

In the years since the project was first mooted, there have been many proposals from groups such as the Penang Forum for cheaper options that will also meet the state’s transport needs.

Liang, who is a member of the Penang Heritage Trust, said the master plan is based on technology that was applicable in the 1980s when the priority of transport architects was mass movement of people and vehicles.

“But it’s 2020 now, and the priority should be sustainability. Apart from the fact that more people are likely to work from home in the future, Penang also has the lowest birth rate in the country, making it unnecessary to have such a big project,” he said.

In 2017, Penang Forum chairman Dr Lim Mah Hui had unveiled what he claimed then was a “better, cheaper and faster” alternative to the transport master plan that will not necessitate a reclamation project.

Lim had described the reclamation project as an “ecologically destructive move”.

His proposal is for the opening of more bus lanes to accommodate more efficient public transport, a tram system in the city and greater utilisation of ride-sharing services.

Penang executive councillor in charge of infrastructure Zairil Khir Johari accused the critics of “misunderstanding” the concept.

“It is to be a top-class transport system to help woo new investments and thereby generate economic growth,” he said.

