Penang Umno expects to contest more seats in GE15

BUTTERWORTH: Penang Umno chief Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir (pix) expects the party to be given more seats to contest in the state in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Musa said this was because seats contested by Gerakan in the last general election would be distributed among Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties.

“A decision on seats contested by Gerakan will be made by the BN leadership, and I hope Umno will be allowed to contest more seats in Penang,” he said.

Musa, who is Bukit Mertajam Umno division chief, told reporters this after opening the Bukit Mertajam Wanita Umno, Youth and Puteri Umno delegates meeting here today.

In GE14, BN contested in all 40 state and 13 parliamentary seats in Penang, with Gerakan contesting in 13 state and four parliamentary seats, Umno (15 state, five parliament), MCA (10 state, five parliament) and MIC (two state).

Gerakan quit BN on June 23, 2018 following the coalition’s defeat in GE14 and joined Perikatan Nasional in February last year.-Bernama