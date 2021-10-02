Penang well-positioned to benefit from strong Malaysia-China diplomatic bond

GEORGE TOWN: Penang is well-positioned to benefit from the strong diplomatic bond between Malaysia and China, especially in transforming and upgrading the state’s economic and industrial structure.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the establishment of the diplomatic relationship between Malaysia and China back in 1974 had led to mutually beneficial growth, especially in areas such as trading, culture, education and tourism.

He also noted the recognition of the “sister cities” relationship between Penang, as a trade and economic hub for the northern region, with Xiamen, China, as well as close relations with cities such as Zhongshan and Chengdu.

“In order to strengthen the diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China, Penang is willing to become a closer partner with China for the benefit of people in the two countries,” he said during an online forum on “New Trend, New Development, New Business Opportunities” hosted by the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce (PCCC) today.

He also hoped that more Chinese-funded enterprises would “ride on the Belt and Road” and attract more potential foreign investments to Penang as well as enhancing the professional technical knowledge and promoting future economic development between Malaysia and China.

“The investments of Chinese enterprises in the northern region have formed an industrial chain reaction and we believe that more enterprises will come to Penang in the future,” he added.

Among the keynote speakers at the online forum were Consul-General of China in Penang Lu Shiwei, Penang state tourism and creative economy committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin, PCCC president Datuk Seri Hong Yeam Wah, and representatives from the North Perak and Perlis Chinese Chambers of Commerce.-Bernama