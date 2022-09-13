Pendang Gang's housebreaking spree comes to an end

KEPALA BATAS: Police have smashed the ‘Pendang Gang’ who is responsible for a spate of burglaries in Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district, following the arrest of four men in Kedah.

SPU district police chief ACP Mohd Radzi Ahmad said the suspects, aged between 29 and 39, were nabbed in a series of raids conducted from 6 pm on Sept 10.

“The first suspect was picked up in Sungai Petani and the second in Pendang while two more were arrested in Alor Star,“ he told a press conference here today.

He said the gang was responsible for at least five housebreaking cases involving tens of thousands of ringgit.

“Investigations showed that they would come to SPU to commit burglaries at night before crossing the border back to Pendang to hide,“ he added.

In a follow-up operation, police picked up a 42-year-old proprietor of a jewellery shop in Alor Star on suspicion of buying stolen goods from the gang.

“All five suspects have criminal records, including for drug offences, and they have been remanded for five days for investigation,“ he added.

In an unrelated case, police arrested a 42-year-old man for possession of a pistol, four bullets, a parang and other sharp weapons in Mak Mandin here at 7.30 pm yesterday.

Mohd Radzi said the suspect, who is from Klang in Selangor, was wanted by police for a case of armed rioting.-Bernama