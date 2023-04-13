Pengkalan Chepa Health Clinic closed temporarily after fire

KOTA BHARU: Pengkalan Chepa Health Clinic will be temporarily closed following a fire which broke out early morning today, said Kelantan Health Department director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin.

He said all 100 staff at the clinic will be placed in three clinics, namely Badang Health Clinic, Kemeruk Rural Clinic and Kemumin Rural Clinic.

He said that members of the public who want to seek health care services can go to a nearby clinic because the investigation into the fire that destroyed 80 per cent of the Pengkalan Chepa Clinic is still ongoing.

“We will inform the public about the latest developments from time to time regarding the reopening of this clinic after getting permission from the fire department,” he told reporters after visiting the site today.

The Pengkalan Chepa Health Clinic, which began operating in 1972, caught fire at 12.26 am today and 80 per cent of the building was destroyed, involving four rooms, namely the ambulance driver’s room and three outpatient examination rooms. -Bernama