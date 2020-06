KUALA LUMPUR: The National Economic Recovery Plan (PENJANA) incentives must be utilised appropriately and wisely to increase productivity at the company level and subsequently contribute to the country’s overall productivity growth, the Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) said.

Its director-general, Datuk Abdul Latif Abu Seman said on this note, the MPC affirmed its commitment to assist the government in accelerating the country’s economic recovery.

“We will strengthen collaborative efforts via public and private partnerships in implementing our initiatives and continue working and supporting the nine sectoral productivity nexus and PEMUDAH (the Special Task Force to Facilitate Business) in providing a conducive environment for businesses to recover fast and gain higher growth,” he said in a statement.

Abdul Latif said PENJANA corresponds with the five strategic thrusts under the Malaysia Productivity Blueprint which foregrounds productivity improvements by means of workforce, digitalisation and innovation, industry accountability, robust business ecosystem, and strong implementation mechanism.

The government’s focus on adoption of technology and digitalisation, unemployment issue, human capacity building, and empowerment of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) will catalyse the economic rehabilitation process which, in turn, prosper businesses and the public.

“In creating a robust business ecosystem, MPC lauds the government’s initiative in drafting the Covid-19 Bill as a temporary relief for the public.

“In order for businesses to recover seamlessly, existing regulations need reviews and improvements to reduce the unnecessary regulatory burdens and promote good regulatory (best) practices. The MPC leverages its collaboration with PEMUDAH and various productivity nexus in addressing this area,” he said.

In line with PENJANA’s assistance for the tourism industry, which was among the hardest hit industries, the MPC said it would continue to support the industry via the Tourism Productivity Nexus (TPN), which is currently, experimenting virtual packages and attractions as an alternative to travel experience. -Bernama