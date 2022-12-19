People’s interests, rights to be pillars: PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said today that he will assume the responsibilities of an elected representative by placing the interests and rights of the people as main priorities.

In a post on Facebook, Anwar expressed his gratitude after officially being sworn in as Tambun member of parliament before newly elected Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul today.

According to the prime minister, he will bear the responsibility by putting the interests and rights of the people as the pillars.

“We (elected representatives) will work hard by upholding the role of the institution of parliament and by defending the Constitution,” he said.

Earlier, Anwar led 222 members of Dewan Rakyat in an oath-taking ceremony at the first Meeting of the First Term of the 15th Parliament which started today.-Bernama