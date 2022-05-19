People to enjoy dental implant treatment benefits through MOH-Straumann MoU

PUTRAJAYA: The people, especially from the B40 group will be able to enjoy dental implant treatment benefits through the memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked between the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Straumann Group Sdn Bhd, a global leader in implantology and esthetic dentistry.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin(pix) said through the MoU, Straumann Group would provide 3,000 packages of complete dental implant treatment worth over RM10 million to those in need.

“In order to ensure the success of the dental implant programme so that it would not lead to any complication, close and continued monitoring by the MOH and commitment from the patients to attend follow-up checkups, are very important,” he said in a statement here today.

He said studies showed that between 19 and 65 per cent of patients who received dental implant treatment suffered from mucositis, while between one and 47 per cent would get the inflammatory disease (peri-implantitis) if they fail to be monitored regularly.

Khairy said the results of the 2010 National Oral Health Survey for Adults revealed that one in four adults in Malaysia had a prosthesis due to tooth loss.

Overall, 45.9 per cent of those who still have teeth need prostheses to replace missing teeth, he added.-Bernama