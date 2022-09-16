Perahu Kolek steals limelight at RIUH SOKMO! in Kelantan

KOTA BHARU: A 12-metre-long perahu kolek (a traditional fishing boat), specially brought to the Ketereh District Council Mini Stadium grounds, has become the main attraction for visitors of the 'RIUH SOKMO! Bersama Celcom' which runs from today until Sunday.

Its programme manager, Renee Hamid, said that the boat, from Kampung Pulau Gajah, Pantai Sabak, Pengkalan Chepa, is making a special appearance for the first time, as a land-based exhibit at the fourth edition of Kembara Riuh Keluarga Malaysia (KRKM), in Kelantan.

The presence of the colourful boat captured visitors’ attention as soon as they stepped into the mini stadium.

“Perahu kolek is always referred to as a small boat and is one of the main means of transportation to cross calm waters and shallow rivers in coastal areas.

“Among the types of small boats in the kolek group are perahu gelibat, kueh kecil, licung, and pengail,” she told Bernama today.

According to Reene, the perahu kolek is one of the attractions that symbolise culture, arts and tradition in Kelantan.

“Previously, perahu kolek has only been the focus of shows and decorations on the water; this time we are bringing the boat on land so that those who have not seen it, can now see it up close.

“The boat is fascinating and beautiful with its artistic touches because it was hand-painted by local fishermen,” she explained.

Apart from that, Renee said that KRKM also showcases traditional games and musical instruments, including giant congkak, kertok, rebana ubi, wau bulan, and silat tari, which are not found in other states.

Meanwhile, a visitor, Shamsiah Musa, 40, said that she did not expect to see a perahu kolek placed in the middle of the field in front of the stadium’s mini stage.

“I can see young children are excited to see the boat up close, and many of them took the opportunity to take pictures. Visitors are also allowed to touch the creative painting on the boat. We can also pose in the boat,” she said.-Bernama