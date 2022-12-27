Perak allocates over RM3.33m for young entrepreneurs

IPOH: Since 2015, the Perak government has allocated over RM3.3 million under the Young Agroprenur Programme to enable 237 young entrepreneurs to carry out livestock breeding projects across the state, the State Assembly was told today.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Industries Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun said it was part of the state government’s initiatives to help the entrepreneurs increase their skills, knowledge and productivity.

“The entrepreneurs or young farmers can participate in the programme through the Perak Agriculture Department where they can get financial assistance or incentive of up to RM20,000 each.

“In line with the royal decree to empower youth, the Modern Farmer Brigade Programme has also been launched for those below 40, which aimed at developing this group and making agriculture a career and a source of income for them.”

He said this in reply to Jason Ng Thien Yeong (DAP-Astaka) who wanted to know the initiatives taken by the state government to help and encourage youth to venture into agriculture and livestock farming.

Mohd Zolkafly said apart from the incentives, the state Agriculture Department is also providing several types of training, such as in farm management and livestock farming technology, as part of the effect to increase their productivity.-Bernama