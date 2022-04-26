Perak allows Aidilfitri prayers to be held in residential areas

IPOH: The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah(pix) has consented to Aidilfitri prayers to be held in open spaces in residential areas without physical distancing on the first day of Syawal.

Perak Islamic Religion and Malay Custom Council president Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini said Sultan Nazrin, however, said organisers must inform the district religious administrative officer and nearest police station at least three days before Aidilfitri.

“Mosques and surau in the state are also allowed to hold Aidilfitri prayers without physical distancing. Takbir raya (calls to glorify Allah) activities can also be held from house to house,” he said in a statement, here today.

Mohd Annuar said Aidilfitri buffet at mosques and surau, as well as grave visits were also allowed.

He added that, mosques and surau in Perak were allowed to hold feasts beginning the Maghrib prayers, on Thursday.

Mohd Annuar said the consent was given upon advice by the Perak Fatwa Committee as well as the State Health Department (JKN) and the National Security Council (MKN).

“All Aidilfitri activities must be held in compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by MKN and JKN such as wearing face masks and registering attendance through MySejahtera,” he said.-Bernama