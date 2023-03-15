Perak AMK lodges police report against Ahmad Faizal over defamatory statement

IPOH: Angkatan Muda Keadilan (AMK) of Perak has lodged a police report against Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) over an alleged defamatory statement he made against Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in his speech at the Bersatu general assembly last Sunday.

The report was lodged by Perak AMK chief Zaim Sidqi Zulkifly at the di Ipoh District Police Headquarters after the video footage of Ahmad Faizal’s speech went viral on social media.

“The speech was clearly malicious as it contained defamatory words, ridiculed and tarnished Anwar’s image as prime minister.

“Is he (Ahmad Faizal) still find it hard to accept his loss (to Anwar) in Tambun (in the last general election) that he has to make such a defamatory statement? That’s why I’m here today to lodge this police report against Ahmad Faizal,” Zaim said when met outside the police headquarters. -Bernama