Perak announces RM700 Special Aidilfitri Aid for civil servants

IPOH: The Perak government today announced a special aid of RM700 to all civil servants of the state administration in conjunction with this year’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the special aid will be distributed on April 17, involves an allocation of RM5.63 million that will benefit 7,892 civil servants in the state.

He said the recipients of the special assistance included Untrained Temporary Teachers, i’dadi teachers, thanawi teachers, Islamic kindergarten teachers, Orang Besar Jajahan and daily part-time personnel.

“Like last year, the special Aidilfitri aid will also be distributed to former members of the Perak State Legislative Assembly at a rate of RM500 per person.

“This is a token of appreciation for the services and sacrifices of civil servants to the people,“ he said at a press conference in the Meet the Customer Day programme at the Indera Mulia Stadium here today.

Meanwhile, Saarani said a total of 492 state government retirees for the period from July 2021 to June this year received incentives involving an allocation of RM1.79 million as a token of appreciation for their dedication throughout their service.

Saarani added that through the incentive, a total of RM4,400 was given in the form of Premium Savings Certificates (SSP), Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) for eligible retirees.

“Among those who are eligible are Management and Professional Retirees group who have served for 15 years or more in aggregate in the Perak State Public Service and are 50 years old and above.

“In addition, the incentive is given to Executive Group Retirees who have served 20 years or more cumulatively (aggregate) in the Perak State Public Service and are aged 50 and above,“ he said. -Bernama