Perak assembly speaker ticks off assemblyman over raw chicken

IPOH: Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid today reprimanded the action of Hulu Kinta assemblyman Muhamad Arafat Varisai Mahamad(pix) who brought a whole piece of raw chicken to the Perak State Assembly sitting yesterday.

He also asked security personnel to carry out a more rigorous inspection on items, including bags and packages brought into the state assembly hall.

“I would like to stress that what happened during yesterday’s debate session should not be repeated.

“I hope that no one would want to bring goats or cows to today’s sitting,” he joked, before continuing the sitting which enters its fourth day today.

Yesterday, Muhamad Arafat shocked the assembly hall when he took out the chicken from a plastic bag during the debate session on the Supply Bill 2022 as a protest against the increase in the price of the poultry.

He said the increase in the price of chicken was a burden to the people and claimed that there was no serious action from the authorities.

Muhamad Arafat said he had to bring the chicken into the hall because he did not see any efforts made by the Plantations, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman including holding meetings with retailers and entrepreneurs to see the real problem.

The action drew cheers from other assemblymen and one of them interrupted by saying “put the chicken down...go back and make rendang.”-Bernama