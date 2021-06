IPOH: The Perak Barisan Nasional (BN) has expressed its deepest gratitude to the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah(pix) for approving the special relief fund totalling RM14.6 million to ease the burden of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad said the provision of the special fund, to be channelled through the Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk), was a manifestation of Sultan Nazrin’s concern over the impact borne by the people following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Saarani, who is also the Perak Menteri Besar, said from the beginning, Sultan Nazrin has always been concern about the state government’s preparedness in facing the pandemic by closely monitoring the development of measures taken to curb Covid-19 transmission, including on the vaccination aspect.

“On behalf of the administrative machinery and the people, I express my deepest appreciation for His Highness’ great concern on the plight of asnaf (tithe recipients), poor families and those who have lost their source of income due to the implementation of the MCO.

“His Highness’ order to provide the assistance to frontliners also proves his appreciation for the sacrifices and hard work of the medical team and security forces during the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, MAIPk president Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini said Sultan Nazrin has approved the RM14.6 million special relief fund which includes the survival emergency assistance totalling RM10.9 million and sponsorship for health and medical equipment worth RM606,000 to the Perak State Health Department. -Bernama