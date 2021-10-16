Perak Budget 2022 to focus on tourism sector

IPOH: The Perak Budget 2022 will focus on the tourism sector to help those in the industry whose livelihoods have been badly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad(pix) said further details of the budget would be tabled at the Perak State Assembly sitting in December.

“In principle, the details of the budget have been discussed and agreed upon by the state executive council meeting last week.

“However, changes in the state budget are subject to the (national) Budget 2022 which will be tabled in Parliament at the end of this month,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after opening the Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) State Delegates’ Conference here today.

Saarani said the state government also focused on several other sectors such as physical development and helping small and medium entrepreneurs who were affected by the Covid-19 situation.

“For example, if we do not focus on physical development allocations, the income of contractors, sand suppliers, cement factories and hardware (outlets) will be impacted,” he added.-Bernama