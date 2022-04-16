Perak civil servants to get special Aidilfitri aid of RM1,000

IPOH: The Perak government today announced a RM1,000 special financial aid payment for 7,907 civil servants beginning April 25.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad(pix) said the assistance was in appreciation of the services and sacrifices of civil servants in shouldering the responsibility to deliver services to the people.

“The payment also involves staff under the Contract of Service and Contract for Service schemes,” he said in a statement today.

Saarani said Untrained Backup Teachers (GSTT), i'dadi teachers, thanawi teachers, Islamic kindergarten teachers, Orang Besar Jajahan, daily part-time officers, and Tok Batin (village head) also will receive the financial assistance.

He added, for the first time, Aidilfitri special aid of RM500 each will be channelled to former state assemblymen.

According to him, the financial implication for the Aidilfitri assistance in Perak amounted to RM7.9 million.-Bernama