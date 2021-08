IPOH: A total of 1,132 online fraud cases were reported in the state, involving losses amounting to RM27.6 million until July this year, said Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid.

He added the number showed an increase of 10.6 per cent compared to last year, which recorded 1,024 cases, incurring losses of RM20.8 million.

“The increasing trend is happening nationwide, which I believe was influenced by the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The MCO forced people to stay at home and make purchases online leaving them vulnerable to fraud incidents,” he said at the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) townhall session held virtually on Perak Police official Facebook page today.

The session touched on the challenges of handling online fraud cases and measures to avoid becoming victims. It was attended by Perak Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief Supt Hasbullah Abdul Rahman and Orang Besar Jajahan Kinta representing the Perak Malaysian Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF), Datuk Abdul Wahab Azizul Hassan.

Mior Faridalathrash said the modus operandi of the face-to-face fraudulent syndicates had changed following the new norms because now their focus is to find victims online for scam activities.

“This situation allows irresponsible groups and individuals to commit transaction crimes, Macau love scams, non-existent loans schemes through social media such as Facebook, WeChat, WhatsApp to dupe victims easily,” he said.

Mior Faridalathrash also called on the public to remain vigilant when making online purchases to avoid becoming a victim of internet fraud.

“Members of the public can check the suspected telephone number or bank account that has been blacklisted for fraud cases on the PDRM website at https://semakmule.rmp.gov.my/,” he added. — Bernama