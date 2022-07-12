Perak cops warned not to protect illegal border activities

KUALA KANGSAR: All Perak police personnel have been warned not to be involved in protecting illegal activities, especially in the smuggling of illegal immigrants at the state’s borders.

Perak Police chief Datuk Mior Faridalatrash Wahid(pix) said stern action would be taken against its officers and personnel if they are found to have masterminded encroachments into the country’s borders in Pengkalan Hulu and Betong in the Yala Province in southern Thailand and waters.

“Following Thailand’s announcement to allow the use of ganja for certain purposes, especially medical, surely it will have an effect on the security at our borders.

“If any of them are involved, we will not hesitate to take action against them under SOSMA (Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012), but so far no reports have been received involving the state’s contingent.

“As such, Perak police are intensifying checks at the country’s borders in an effort to tackle activities to smuggle banned goods into the country,” he said when met by reporters in conjunction with his working visit to the Kuala Kangsar District Police Headquarters at the Kuala Kangsar PDRM Housing Complex here today.

He said that all district police chiefs in the Perak contingent had been told to step up their crime prevention planning and strategies by mobilising the existing workforce systematically and effectively.-Bernama