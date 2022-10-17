Perak DAP keeping mum on PH seat distribution for GE15

IPOH: Perak DAP is keeping mum about speculation that it will be contesting more parliamentary and state seats in Perak in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Its chairman Nga Kor Ming said an announcement on seat distribution in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition for the state would be made at the PH Convention that would be held at the Ipoh International Convention Centre (IICC) on Thursday (Oct 20).

“If can, DAP would definitely like to contest more seats, We wait for Oct 20, have to wait because that is a good ‘feng shui’ (auspicious) date,“ he said briefly at a press conference at Wisma DAP here today.

In GE14, DAP won in all seven parliamentary seats it contested, namely Ipoh Timor, Ipoh Barat, Kampar, Batu Gajah, Teluk Intan, Beruas and Taiping and 18 state seats but lost three to defections later.

Earlier today, Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad had announced that the State Legislative Assembly has been dissolved effective today to make way for the 15th general election (GE15).

Perak has 59 state seats, of which 25 were held by Barisan Nasional, DAP (15), Amanah (five), Bersatu (four), PAS (three), PKR (three), Parti Bangsa Malaysia (three), and independent (one).

The state has 24 parliamentary seats.

The Election Commission meets this Thursday (Oct 20) to decide on the important dates for GE15. -Bernama