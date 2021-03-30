Perak DOE probes parties in fire at Ipoh clinical waste dump

IPOH: The Perak Department of Environment (DOE) is investigating and tracking down the parties responsible for dumping clinical waste which led to a fire in Pengkalan 1 industrial park here on Sunday.

Its director, Rosli Zul said initial investigation by the department found the clinical waste was dumped at an illegal site when it should be brought to the premises of a concession company appointed by the Health Ministry. Investigation is still going on.

He was met by reporters after a seminar on Compliance to Environmental Quality Act 1974 held in conjunction with Perak state World Water Day 2021 celebration which was launched by State Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman, Mohd Akmal Kamarudin here today.

Last Sunday, a state Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said the fire at about 10 pm involved a clinical waste dump which needed the assistance of DOE to track down the parties involved.

In another development, Rosli said works to clean up and restore the Segari Melintang Forest Reserve near Manjung is 70 per cent completed.

“The rehabilitation of the forest is being monitored by DOE fortnightly,” he said.

The media had earlier reported that the state DOE had confirmed quarrying in the area which led to the damage of the Tanjung Batu waterfall had violated the stipulated Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

Rosli was reported as saying that DOE would be taking action against the party involved under Section 34A of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 as the quarry operation did not adhere to the commitment made by the developer under the EIA conditions in 2017.

He said the same company was also found to be encroaching the river reserve when quarrying in the area apart from bulldozing wooden debris into the river which affected the environment.

In this regard, Rosli said the two-day seminar involving about 500 participants was held to deliver information and give exposure to participants on compliance to the environmental laws of the country. — Bernama