Perak establishes special committee to study development needs of Proton City

TANJUNG MALIM: The Perak state government has established a special committee to look into the development needs around the area of Proton City here by 2027, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said.

Currently, almost 3,000 Proton Holdings Bhd (Proton) employees have moved here and the remaining 4,000 will follow in stages till 2026, and this means that the state government needs to ensure necessities such as housing and schools are ready, he said.

“So I am confident that the influx of Proton employees include couples and families who will ultimately turn this area into a new town that will benefit Muallim and Batang Padang districts economically.

“We do have a committee chaired by Yang Berhormat Datuk SS (state secretary Datuk Ahmad Suaidi Abdul Rahim) to look into their needs by 2027,” he said at a media conference after officiating Proton’s newest factor and launching the new Proton SUV here today.

He was responding to questions about how the state government would help ease those staying or working in the area in the future.

Earlier in his speech, Saarani said he was informed that there were around 3,000 Proton employees in Tanjung Malim and that total would double to around 7,000 by 2026, which would have a doubling effect on the economic prospects of residents in the area.

“After 20 years of being in Perak, Proton has contributed so much in terms of investment, jobs and also tax payments. Thus far, Proton has paid RM150 million in taxes to the state government.

“In terms of investment, RM2.3 billion has been poured in from 2018 till 2022 to add more facilities at the Proton factory, and with this newest SUV model, there are now five models being produced here,” he added. -Bernama