Perak FC deducted six points in 2022 Premier League

KUALA LUMPUR: Perak FC were hit with a six-point deduction in the 2022 Premier League based on a decision made by First Instance Body (FIB), an independent body (appointed by the FA of Malaysia), with immediate effect.

FIB said the punishment was imposed due to the team's failure to settle the salary arrears for players and officials of the main team and reserve team as of November last year, based on the Statutory Declaration (SD) sent by the team dated Dec 15, 2021.

The Malaysian Football League (MFL) in a statement today stated that the decision was made in the MFL Club Licensing FIB meeting chaired by Sheikh Mohd Nasir Sheikh Mohd Sharif.

Sheikh Mohd Nasir said the Perak FC management at the same time has not made proof of payment or a joint settlement agreement (on or before April 21, 2022) for the postponement (deferral) of the payment of arrears in salaries of the players and officials of the team for 2022.

“At the same time, Perak FC have still not paid the balance of salary arrears on April 14, 2022 even though the club has been given the first penalty of three-point deduction on April 1, 2022 after failing to do so on March 31, 2022,“ he said.

He said through the FIB meeting, the implementation of the point-deduction sentence was made following Perak FC's failure to pay the salary arrears of players and officials by the (April 14) deadline yesterday.

“This decision also takes into account Perak FC’s failure to submit proof of payment or a joint settlement agreement for the deferment of payment of outstanding salaries,“ he said.

He said that within seven days from the date of the second sentence, where proof of full payment or mutual settlement agreement was still not submitted to MFL on or before April 21, the matter would be brought to the FIB Committee and MFL Board Members for further action.

“Until now, FIB has not received any convincing documentation from Perak FC on their ability to resolve the 2021 and 2022 salary arrears as well as the club’s financial position in facing the rest of the 2022 league season,“ he said.-Bernama